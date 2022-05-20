//Registeration open for Super Dad 5K Run/Walk

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Registration is now open for the Super Dad 5K Run/Walk in Downtown Valdosta at the Georgia Beer Company.

According to the City of Valdosta Facebook page, The Super Dad 5K Run/Walk is now accepting registration for the event. The 5K will at the Georgia Beer Co. in Downtown Valdosta on Saturday, June 18, 2022 starting at 7am for registration.

Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/SuperDad5KRunWalk

For more information on this event, click the link to the City of Valdosta Facebook post.