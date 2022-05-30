//PSST box office now open for 2022 season

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre Box Office is open for the 2022 season at Valdosta State University.

The Peach State Summer Theatre Box Office is officially open for business.

The 2022 PSST season runs June 3 through July 23 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features “Sister Act,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show.”

Hank Rion, PSST artistic director, said Peach State Summer Theatre’s upcoming season marks a return to the usual three-show season, the first since Summer 2019.

“And all three shows are a first for PSST,” he added. “Live theatre at PSST is back! We can’t wait to see our audiences again, old and new, to enjoy this amazing new season.”

Individual admission is $32 for adults and $28 for children, teens, and senior citizens. A discount is available for groups of 10 or more.

The PSST Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. It is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the corner of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street, and may be reached by calling (229) 259-7770. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.valdosta.edu/psst.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The 2021 season featured a 10-performance run of one musical and offered both a live studio audience experience and live streaming to audiences at home.

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.