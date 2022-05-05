//O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta will ‘Share the Love’ with Miracle League

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Miracle League of Valdosta will be presented with a donation from the 2022 Subaru Share the Love event.

Release:

O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta will be presenting the Miracle League of Valdosta with a check from our 2021-2022 Subaru Share the Love event. Through this event, O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta has donated over $20,000 to the Miracle League over the past three years.

WHO: Miracle League of Valdosta

WHEN: May 9th, 2022 at 4:30pm

WHERE: O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta, 4140 North Valdosta Road, Valdosta, GA 31602

WHY: Every year, O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta participates in the Subaru Share the Love event from the middle of November to the beginning of January. When a customer purchases or leases a vehicle, Subaru donates two hundred fifty dollars and O’Steen Subaru donates an additional fifty dollars in the customer’s

name to their choice of selection national charities or two O’Steen Subaru local charity partners. O’Steen Subaru partnered with the Miracle League, for the third year in a row, as well as B.A.R.C Humane Society.