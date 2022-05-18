//Moody celebrates Police Week with competition event

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base celebrates National Police Week with a Fire Team Gauntlet Competition with challenges.

In celebration of National Police Week, Moody Air Force Base will host a Fire Team Gauntlet Competition on May 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.

The event will pit personnel in security forces and law enforcement career fields against each other in several different categories to include a Humvee push, tug-of-war and relay races.

Airmen are required to be in peak physical condition to maintain deployment readiness, and this competition will showcase their ability to push through physically demanding challenges as a team. The intent of the competition is to build camaraderie and celebrate the accomplishments of law enforcement while honoring officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.