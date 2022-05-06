Share with friends

Image: (WGTC Guardian Bank Academy Graduates.jpg) Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Spring Academy Graduates largest class to date with 75 graduates. Pictured are students who participated in person.

VALDOSTA – The UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time.

Valdosta, Ga. – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Spring Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy completers. The Spring class had 75 participants that began in February and ran for six weeks ending on March 30. The classes are offered as in-person and virtual sessions. The Spring 2022 class had 15 in-person attendees and 60 virtual sessions.

Those who successfully completed the entrepreneurship academy are David Abonza, Tia Alexander, Jacqueline Andrews, Shirley Brooks, Justin Brown, Tamia Brown, Katie Burch, Naiari Causey, Dashaonna Chandel, N’Kia Clark, Travon Collins, Amanda Corey, Gene Cornett, Julius Daniels, Jonathan Decosta, Hanna Dube, Sha’Quavia Edwards, Chynna Finnissee, Morgan Garcia, Makayla Groover, Payton Hall, Codi Harrell, Merrilea Hatchett, Alexis Helms, Kanetha Hepburn, Ansley Hill, Rosalind Hobbs, Latosha Hunter, Shanqase Jackson, Santana Jones, Jonathan Keeley, Desiree King, Christina Lott, Yesenia Luviano, Anna Maldonado, Constance Manley, Tedria Martin, Sherkresha McCrae, Raymond McIntyre, Carrie Mitchell, Esther Montoute, Elizabeth Morgan, Zachary Mote, Paiton O’Neal, Andrea Oliver, Michelle Peeples, Hannah Penn, Elizabth Perry, Elizabeth Pineda, Judy Portiollo, Kara Preston, Kennadi Register, Kirsten Roberon, Terquisha Ross, Miranda Rudeseal, Ana Salazar, Sandra Sheppard, Alysyn Smith, Jennifer Smith, Kylee Smith, Megan Smith, Alexus Spencer, Jasmine Strickland, Jessica Terry, Maria Thompson, Shameria Tucker, Jordan Tyson, Luisfernadno Villasana, Jasmine Vining, Dawson West, Charlesia Williams, Kaylee Wyrick, Kiana Young, and Marcus Young.

The business topics taught included: writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, and strategic planning. The courses have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation, and opportunities to participate in a question and answer time with guest speakers. The UGA SBDC also provides one-on-one consulting for participants.

This Entrepreneurship Academy is made possible by the generous pledge of $50,000 over 5 years by Guardian Bank. The Fall Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy will begin on October 5. Classes will be each Wednesday from 1:00 pm through November 9. The classes are being offered online or face-to-face on the Wiregrass Tech Valdosta Campus.