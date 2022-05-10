//Firehouse Subs hosts Meal Donation Drive for Lowndes County Fire Rescue

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Firehouse Subs hosts Meal Donation Drive for the Lowndes County Fire Rescue giving guests the opportunity to donate meals.

Release:

Firehouse Subs owner Chris Fabozzi is hosting a First Responder Meal Donation Drive at his Ashley St. location in Valdosta. Beginning Monday, May 16, guests will have an opportunity to make a donation to fund 25 meals for the men and women at Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

Firehouse Subs General Manager Sondra McCormick came up with the idea for the initiative. Since its inception, 13 local public safety responder organizations including, but not limited to, Valdosta Police Department, South Georgia Medical Center, VSU Police, Quitman Fire Department and Lowndes County 911 have received nearly 400 meals, thanks to generous Firehouse Subs guests and donors.

Through Fabozzi’s leadership and the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and crew, over $656,000 in grants have been awarded by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to greater Tallahassee area first responder and community organizations. Most recently, a grant of $13,000 was awarded by the Foundation to the Valdosta Fire Department, allowing them to purchase 20 ballistic vests.