The Lowndes County Elections is providing the public with resources on how voters can find an Election Day Polling Place. Voters can use the Georgia My Voter Page mvp.sos.ga.gov or call 229-671-2850 for polling places.

Advanced voting will continue through 20 May 2022, from 7 a.m., in the Elections office at 2808 N. Oak St., Valdosta.