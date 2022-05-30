//CDC recommends monkeypox vaccine for at risk

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention releases recommendations for Jynneos monkeypox vaccine for people who are at risk.

Release:

MMWR is releasing a report that lays out the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for use of JYNNEOS vaccine for certain people at risk of being exposed, because of the work they do, to orthopoxviruses (e.g., smallpox and monkeypox). These include:

• People who work in laboratories doing research on orthopoxviruses

• People who work in clinical laboratories performing testing to diagnose orthopoxviruses,

• certain people responding to orthopoxvirus-related public health investigations, and

• health care personnel who care for patients infected with orthopoxviruses or administer



ACAM2000 (another smallpox vaccine that uses live, replicating virus). The MMWR comes at an opportune time, with the current increase in monkeypox cases internationally; however, the new guidelines were not created in response to the monkeypox outbreak. CDC experts have been working to refine usage recommendations during the past two years. The guidance was presented to ACIP and approved unanimously by the committee late last year. Jynneos and ACAM2000 will be available for the recommended groups while the current monkeypox outbreak continues.

JYNNEOS is safe to administer to people with conditions that weaken their immune system and people with some skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, or other exfoliative skin conditions. People with these conditions might be at increased risk for severe disease if an occupational infection occurs. As always, anyone who is considering vaccination should weigh the risks and benefits of each vaccine when deciding which to receive and consult with their healthcare provider.