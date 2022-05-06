//Lowndes BOE seeks poll workers, announces new polling place

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Elections are seeking poll workers and informing voters of the new polling place before voting ends.

To find your NEW Polling Place for the last day of voting, 24 May 2022, search for the Georgia My Voter Page (mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/). You can also find sample ballots, early voting days and times and other election information at the website. You may also call the elections office at 229-671-2850 to find your Election Day voting location.

Advanced voting is ongoing now in the Elections office at 2808 N Oak St., Valdosta, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mon – Fri, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

POLL WORKERS NEEDED NOW! For information call 229-671-2850 or come to the Elections office with an ID and Social Security card. Must be at least 16 years old to apply.