//VSU celebrates Art & Design graduates’ artwork

VALDOSTA – VSU celebrates graduates art work with the 2022 Spring Senior Exhibition featuring many different art mediums.

Valdosta State University celebrates the work of 16 graduating Department of Art & Design students with “In Situ,” the 2022 Spring Senior Exhibition currently on display in the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery. Admission to the gallery is free of charge and open to the public through May 2.

“In Situ” features drawing, painting, graphic design, photography, ceramic, sculpture, jewelry metalworking, and mixed media works created by Tiffany Renken, Taylor Gray, Ta’kesia Parker, Sophia Roland, Raegan Register, Myles Holcomb, Keshon Jernigan, Jessica Smidley, Jen Arellano-Medoza, Hannah Gandy, Gloria Townsend, Garrett Scherer, Bailey Bullard, DaMea Hughes, Alexis Silveria, and Abigail Brock. All of the students are art majors who anticipate graduating with either a Bachelor of Fine Arts or Bachelor of Arts in May.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “in situ” is an adjective meaning “in the natural or original position or place.”

“To be situated in the original place — that’s us,” the graduating student-artists share in a group statement. “We have come together with a melody of creativity and vision to form this body of work. VSU has been our place of origin to cultivate who we are as a collective and as individual artists.

“‘In Situ’ embodies our foundation as artists coming together for our senior exhibition. This is the first time many of us have found a place of community that has nurtured our artistic skills and abilities individually and brought us together as a group. Many perspectives, beliefs, skills, passions, and mediums have blended to form the ‘In Situ’ exhibition. This is just a glimpse of how we have worked and grown together over the past few years, helping and accepting each other and our artistic processes. This body of artwork has been carefully selected to share pieces of ourselves in a unique way. It embraces a farewell to where we have developed in situ in order to start the next chapter of our journey, taking our love for art with us wherever we go next.”

The Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Contact Julie Bowland, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery director, at (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu to learn more or to schedule a guided tour of the exhibition.

