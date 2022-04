Share with friends

You are invited to attend the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range Improvements ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 AM. The ribbon-cutting will be held at 5398 Grassy Pond Road, Lake Park, Georgia.

The improvements were completed as a part of SPLOST VIII.