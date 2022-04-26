//GTC Summer Kid Show Series features family friendly films

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 2022 Summer Kid Show Series at the GTC theater in Valdosta will feature several kid friendly movies for the whole family to enjoy starting in June.

GTC Movies presents the 2022 Summer Kid Show Series which will feature several kid friendly movies for the whole family to enjoy. The Summer Kid Show Series will feature “Trolls World Tour,” “Tom & Jerry The Movie,” “Sing 2,” and more. The series will begin in June with the films showing on Tuesday and Thursday mornings starting at 10:00 am. Admission is $2 with drinks and popcorn available for purchase at $2 each.