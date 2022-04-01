//Community invited to summer paddle clean up

Share with friends

The community is invited for a summer paddle to clean up the Withlacoochee River and experience springs and sinks.

WWALS and Madison and Hamilton Counties, Florida, invite you to join us for a summer paddle to see springs and sinks and to clean up the Withlacoochee River, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. It’s 12.5 miles from Sullivan Launch to Madison Ramp along this wooded blackwater river, with a lunch stop along the way. At lunch, Brett Hemphill of Karst Underwater Research will tell us about the many local caverns connected to the river and its creeks.

After the ruins of old Bellville Bridge, we’ll pass small springs including Coffee Spring and second-magnitude Hardee (Rossetter) Spring.

Expedition leader Robert Weldon said, “There may be some small rapids, depending on water level, but we’ll lead you through them.”

Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman said, “We’ll see distributaries (creeks where the river flows in instead of out): Chitty Bend East Distributary, and Sullivan Slough; please look but do not paddle in.”

Mia Hunt, Hamilton County Tourism Director, said, “Our lunch stop is in between the distributaries at Florida Campsites Ramp.”

Brett Hemphill with Karst Underwater Research said, “At lunch, I’ll talk about the many connected caverns we’ve found leading from Fennell’s Funnel on the Withlacoochee River.”

Sherilyn Pickels, Madison County Coordinator, said, “Madison Blue will probably be packed with swimmers on a summer Saturday afternoon.” That’s Madison Blue Spring, the only first-magnitude spring on the Withlacoochee River.

After Madison Blue there are more springs, including second-magnitude Pot Spring.

When: Gather 10 AM, launch 11 AM, end 6 PM, sunset 8:34 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022

Put In: Sullivan Launch. From CR 150 (NE Bellville Road) east of Pinetta, south of the road, downstream of river bridge, right (west) bank, in Madison County.

GPS: 30.595667, -83.26

For more outing details, see: https://wwals.net/?p=58079