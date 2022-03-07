//Wiregrass waives fee during Free Application Week

Share with friends

Wiregrass is waiving the application fee online and on all campuses for any new student who applies during Free Application Week.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is hosting Free Application Week online and on all campuses March 14 – 18, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday, and online-only on Friday. Any new student who applies during the week of March 14 will have their application fee waived. Summer Semester begins May 16. In addition to full-time addition to full-term classes, there are several express and fast-track options.

Through Wiregrass’ new “One-2-Done” campaign, students can enroll in specific certificate programs offered this summer for “one” semester “to” be done and finished with the program. The new Social Media Specialist Technical Certificate of Credit can be earned this summer semester. This program centers on efforts to create and distribute content through social media outlets that attract attention and encourages readers to share it with their social network. This is offered an online program. Additionally, students can complete their core classes within one year through the Core Complete initiative.

For those seeking admission into one of the popular Health Sciences programs, Summer Semester is the perfect time to get started. Other programs accepting new students include Welding, Automotive, Business Management, Early Childhood Care and Education, and Education.

Wiregrass has over 100 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Information on Summer Semester, the HOPE Career Grant, and Free Application Week can be found online at wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2100.