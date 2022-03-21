//VSU waives SAT, ACT score for select freshmen

Share with friends

Valdosta State University is waiving the requirement to submit SAT or ACT scores for Fall 2022 admission for certain high school students.

Release:

Future Blazers with a high school grade point average of 3.2 or higher will not be required to submit SAT or ACT scores when applying for Fall 2022 admission to Valdosta State University.

Ryan Hogan, director of Admissions at VSU, said the goal is to help remove some of the barriers incoming freshmen have been facing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are always excited to introduce new students to the VSU experience — limitless academic exploration, research, cultural and social opportunities, and more,” he said, “and we are forever committed to identifying opportunities to eliminate barriers to higher education.”

The standardized test score waiver applies to all prospective first-year undergraduate applicants, or freshmen. Interested students are encouraged to schedule a campus visit and take advantage of the application fee waiver in effect through March 31. Many prospective students across Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee are also eligible for in-state tuition through the border state tuition waiver.

“VSU attracts outstanding students from across South Georgia, across the nation, and around the world, and many of them are already dealing with the impact of the global health crisis and resulting economic challenges,” Hogan added. “This latest update to our admissions process will certainly expand our ability to grow our dynamic and diverse community by eliminating additional costs and test score anxiety for this select group of hard-working students.”

Following guidance from the University System of Georgia, this decision is an effort to better align VSU’s admissions process with its unique vision, mission, and goals — including a commitment to expanding opportunities for new generations of creative, conscious, and caring students to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to serve and lead a changing global society.

Dr. Robert Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said the updated admissions process “is a great opportunity for students who have performed well in high school and who wish to pursue higher education but who did not, for one reason or another, have an opportunity to take the SAT or ACT during the pandemic.”

VSU knows there is no one-size-fits-all approach to personal and professional growth.

As a comprehensive institution of the University System of Georgia and South Georgia’s flagship institution of higher education, VSU prides itself on being a welcoming, aware, vibrant, and diverse community of 12,000 students.

VSU believes learning is best done actively and in collaboration with others and actively promotes student-faculty research, giving students the chance to participate in cutting-edge, life-changing projects as early as freshman year. With a 21:1 student-to-faculty ratio, students receive the individual attention they need to step outside their comfort zone, make an impact, create new knowledge, and promote an innovation-oriented culture.

VSU offers nearly 200 online and on-campus academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as to certifications, minors, endorsements, and certificates — and provides students with real-world experiential learning opportunities along the way. The university’s unique model of education — one centered on individualized mentorship and support — empowers students to find genuine happiness and fulfillment after graduation and throughout their life.

Please contact Ryan Hogan at rmhogan@valdosta.edu or (229) 333-5791 to learn more about the standardized test score waiver, schedule a conversation with an admissions counselor, or arrange a tour of campus.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/admissions