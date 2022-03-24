//VSU to host Open House April 2

Share with friends

VSU hosts Open House for anyone wanting to learn more about the university’s academic, cultural, and social opportunities available.

Valdosta State University hosts Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Everyone — from prospective students across the country to neighborhood residents who want to learn more about their hometown university — is invited to stop by and discover the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities available at VSU. Space is limited, and registration is required.

“We are expecting students from all over the United States to attend Open House and learn about the benefits of a degree from Valdosta State,” says Ryan M. Hogan, director of the university’s Office of Admissions.

Hogan emphasizes that Open House is not just for high school students. This event is open to everyone, including current college or university students considering a transfer to another institution of higher education, working adults who are interested in expanding their career opportunities by earning or finishing a degree, and local residents who want to meet the university and learn more about services available to the community.

“We want students who have been away from high school for some time, and especially military members and their dependents, to know they are invited to Open House,” he says.

Arrival and check-in begin at 9 a.m. in the P.E. Complex. Following a brief welcome, Open House attendees attend academic presentations at either the College of the Arts, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, or College of Nursing and Health Sciences, based on their area of interest. Attendees also enjoy a student-led campus tour and lunch at Palms Dining Hall.

Open House concludes with an opportunity to talk to student representatives of the more than 200 social, service, spiritual, academic, political, athletic, cultural, musical, and professional organizations on campus and learn more about the many support services available to help students reach their academic, career, and wellness goals. Time is also available for attendees to ask questions, meet some of the faculty and current students, and explore the campus. The Office of Financial Aid leads Paying for College information sessions, and support professionals from the Counseling Center, Study Abroad, the Student Recreation Center, the Honors College, and more are available to discuss their programs and services.

VSU recently announced that future Blazers with a high school grade point average of 3.2 or higher are not required to submit SAT or ACT scores when applying for Fall 2022 admission. Hogan says the goal is to help remove some of the barriers incoming freshmen have been facing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VSU continues to offer border state tuition waivers to many prospective students from Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, allowing them to pay the in-state tuition rate.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/open to register for this event.

Contact Ryan M. Hogan at (229) 333-5791 or rmhogan@valdosta.edu to learn more about Open House at Valdosta State University.

