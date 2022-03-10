//Moody hosts Women In Aviation Week, youth open house

LOWNDES CO. – Moody AFB are celebrating Women In Aviation Week and will hold a Youth Open House on March 12.
Release:
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base will be celebrating Women In
Aviation Week, March 7-13, 2022, to connect a younger generation to U.S. Air Force Airmen
and inspire them to seek careers in airpower leading to a more diverse and effective Air Force in
the future.
WIA Week will culminate with a Youth Open House, March 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., tailored for
youth and kids. The free event will feature multiple static aircraft and aircrews from the Active
Duty and Air National Guard inventory and is open to all.
Due to the increased flying activity of arriving and departing aircraft, excess noise and
unfamiliar noises may be heard throughout Valdosta and surrounding area.
For more information about Women In Aviation and the Youth Open House regarding base
access, parking, events, and more, visit the Moody AFB Women In Aviation and Youth Open
House webpages at https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/; and
https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/Youth-Open-House/.
Media is invited to the event. If interested in covering the Youth Open House, contact Staff Sgt.
Devin Boyer at 229-257-4146, or email 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil for coordination.