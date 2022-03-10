//Moody hosts Women In Aviation Week, youth open house

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Moody AFB are celebrating Women In Aviation Week and will hold a Youth Open House on March 12.

Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base will be celebrating Women In

Aviation Week, March 7-13, 2022, to connect a younger generation to U.S. Air Force Airmen

and inspire them to seek careers in airpower leading to a more diverse and effective Air Force in

the future.

WIA Week will culminate with a Youth Open House, March 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., tailored for

youth and kids. The free event will feature multiple static aircraft and aircrews from the Active

Duty and Air National Guard inventory and is open to all.

Due to the increased flying activity of arriving and departing aircraft, excess noise and

unfamiliar noises may be heard throughout Valdosta and surrounding area.

For more information about Women In Aviation and the Youth Open House regarding base

access, parking, events, and more, visit the Moody AFB Women In Aviation and Youth Open

House webpages at https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/; and

https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/Youth-Open-House/.

Media is invited to the event. If interested in covering the Youth Open House, contact Staff Sgt.

Devin Boyer at 229-257-4146, or email 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil for coordination.