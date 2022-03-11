//Georgia DDS public hearing on rule changes concerning veterans

Share with friends

Department of Driver Services will be holding a public hearing on proposed administrative rule changes for veterans’ driver’s license and identification card.

Please take notice that on April 20, 2022, at 9:00 am at the Department of Driver Services, 2206 East View Parkway, Conyers, Georgia, a public hearing will be held for the presentation of the proposed administrative rule changes, which is hereunto attached and incorporated by reference.

The proposed Ga. Comp. R. & Regs. rule changes are listed below:

Amended: 375-3-1-.16 Eligibility for Veterans’, Honorary or Distinctive Driver’s License and Identification Cards

Amended: 375-3-1-.32 Eligibility for Veteran Designation with American Flag Symbol on Driver’s License and Identification Card

Amended: 375-5-2-.18 Insurance and Safety Requirements

All interested persons are hereby advised of the opportunity to submit data, views, or arguments orally or in writing. Oral comments will be limited to l 0 minutes per person.

Anyone needing more than 10 minutes should request additional time by contacting the Legal and Investigative Services Division, Post Office Box 80447, Conyers, Georgia, 30013, in writing, 24 hours prior to the hearing.

This 9th day of March, 2022

Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner

*Anyone with a disability needing assistance should contact Human Resources, at (678) 413-8738, three days prior to the hearing.