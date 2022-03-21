//Brass Era cars tour through Valdosta

Share with friends

The annual Cabin Fever Tour takes to the roads of Lowndes County with Brass Era cars from all over the county.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 witness classic cars as they take to the roads around Lowndes County for the annual Cabin Fever Tour.

Participants of this year’s event hail from Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, and New York. Some cars on this tour include: 1911 Ford, 1911 Pierce Arrow, 1912 Jackson, 1913 Buick, 1910 Marmon, 1911 Ford, 1914 Rolls Royce, 1913 Buick, 1912 Ford, 1912 White, 1914Ford, 1910 Pierce Arrow, 1910 Buick, 1911 Cadillac, 1910 Mitchell, 1914 Abbott.

Brass Era cars are named for the prominent brass fittings used during the time of manufacturing and are generally considered to have been made between 1986 through 1915, a time when these vehicles were often referred to as horseless carriages.

The Cabin Fever Tour arrives in Lowndes County on Sunday, March 27, 2022 and will include a tour of the Historical Museum, The Crescent, Raisin’ Cane and a countryside drive to Madison, Ga. The tour will depart Lowndes County on Friday, April 1, 2022 according to Visit Valdota Executive Director David Disalvo.

“It is through collaboration with the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County that these antique cars will be parked on display around the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse in Downtown Valdosta, Ga. on March 29 between 11:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.” Disalvo said. The courthouse is located at 100 S Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31601.