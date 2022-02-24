//VSU presents “Black Is …” a dual art exhibition

Share with friends











VSU’s Department of Art & Design presents an art exhibition that addresses social and personal concern of racism, sexism, and family.

Release:

Valdosta State University’s Department of Art & Design presents “Black Is …” in the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery through Friday, March 4. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

“Black Is …” features works by Samuel Dunson and Traci Mims.

VSU’s Department of Art & Design presents “Black Is …” a dual art exhibition on social and personal concerns of racism, sexism, and family with the use of different art mediums.

Julie Bowland, gallery director, describes “Black Is …” as a “powerful dual exhibition that addresses social and personal concerns including racism, sexism, and family. Through the use of mixed media, painting, collage, drawing, and printmaking, the artists explore diverse themes of Black identity.”

Dunson is an award-winning artist and professor of art at Tennessee State University. He holds a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art from Tennessee State University. His mixed media on canvas titled “Self-Portrait” earned the first-place award during VSU’s Valdosta National 2021; he served as judge for Valdosta National 2022. His work is regularly featured in solo and group exhibits, art journals, and newspapers.

Dunson says he was fortunate to be born into a household where exposure to the arts was as important as academic study.

VSU’s Department of Art & Design presents “Black Is …” a dual art exhibition on social and personal concerns of racism, sexism, and family with the use of different art mediums.

Mims lives and works in Jacksonville, Florida. Formally trained in the visual arts, she holds a Bachelor of Arts from Florida A&M University and a Master of Arts from Temple University. Art has always been a part of her life; she began drawing at the age of 4.

“My work focuses on themes related to Black identity and is often expressed in the form of cultural allegory and social realism,” she shared. “I am motivated by art that has an underlying message that engages the viewer in a way they can relate to. Art, for me, is many things, but mainly it is my passion and my voice when I have a statement to make. It has also been my protest when circumstances of injustice arise. I never grow weary creating, only resentful that there is not more time in a day to print, draw, or paint.”

The Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive. It is normally open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Due to a staff shortage, guests are urged to call ahead to be sure the gallery is open before they arrive. Masks covering the nose and mouth are strongly encouraged.

Contact Julie Bowland, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery director, at (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu to learn more or to schedule a guided tour of the exhibition.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/art/

https://www.vsugallery.org/

On Facebook: @VSUGallery

On Instagram: @VSUFineArtsGallery