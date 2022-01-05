//Turner Center extends deadline for “The Art of Writing” contest

Share with friends











Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has extended the deadline for the 2nd annual Art of Writing contest, giving area student extra time to express themselves along this year’s theme: HUMANity. Sponsored by Guardian Bank, Greater Valdosta United Way, Valdosta Daily Times and Snake Nation Press, the contest provides young writers the opportunity to develop literary works of personal expression and share their works in a published anthology.

Middle and high school students now have until Saturday, Jan. 22 to submit their masterpieces in the categories of poetry, non-fiction, and fiction. More than $2,500 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in all categories for both middle school and high school writers. The announcement of the winners will take place at the Turner Center’s Youth Art Month opening reception on Feb. 27, 2022. Student winners in all categories, as well as several honorable mentions, will be published in the 2nd annual Art of Writing Anthology and will each receive a copy of the publication.

Several pieces of art will also be selected from the VSU High School Invitational to also appear in the anthology.

The Art of Writing contest evolved from the Young Writers League (YOWL) that was established at the Turner Center in 2019. The Covid pandemic provided the opportunity for YOWL to expand its offerings online through weekly workshops that allow students to flex their writing muscles while providing feedback on one another’s works. Students ages 10-18 meet virtually, and members are able to write on their own time via the mobile app Discord.

Author and professor of English Dr. Cheryl Carvajal leads the workshops, which include creative writing prompts, instructor and peer feedback, and other resources to build writing and critical thinking skills.

Similar to the adult writing workshops that were led by Roberta George for more than a decade, YOWL gives young people the chance to write poetry, fiction and non-fiction while collaborating with like-minded peers. The program also allows students to realize the dream of published authorship.

Call 229.247.2787 for more information about YOWL and the 2nd annual Art of Writing Contest, or visit turnercenter.org/for-youth-yowl to enter the contest by the Jan. 22 deadline.