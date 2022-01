Share with friends











The first baby of 2022 arrived at The Birthplace at South Georgia Medical Center at 10:06 pm on Saturday, Jan. 1. Baby Greyson Nunnally was born to happy mother, Brittney Baker. Greyson weighed 10 lbs and 3.1 ounces. As the first baby of 2022, SGMC nurses representing Labor and Delivery, Nursery and Post-Partum presented the baby and mother with a gift package donated by the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary to commemorate his arrival.