//New free Covid-19 testing site in Valdosta

Ivy Medical of Valdosta opens a new free COVID-19 testing site in response to the rise in Omicron variant cases.

Release:

Ivy Medical, an innovative leader in fully customized diagnostic lab testing solutions, has opened a new free, Covid-19 testing site at Kingdom Builders Church, located at 1708 W. Gordon St. in Valdosta, in response to the rise in cases driven by the Omicron variant. The site is open from 8:00am-3:00pm, Monday through Saturday, and will offer no-cost rapid antigen and PCR testing. These hours may change as demand requires. No appointment or health insurance is required – patients can simply drive up or walk in. The Ivy Medical site is providing free rapid antigen tests, which deliver results within two hours, in addition to PCR tests, which take 24-72 hours for results. Testing is open to everyone, with or without symptoms.

“We know how hard it has been for families, students, and workers to get any Covid-19 test, let alone a free one, since cases began spiking,” said Tristan Steele, CEO of Ivy Medical. “Ivy Medical has a deep connection to the Valdosta community, and we are proud to have been able to quickly set up a testing site that will help anyone in the area who needs a test, so we can protect ourselves, and our friends and neighbors, by slowing the spread of Covid-19.”

These are the steps for anyone who wishes to take a Covid-19 test at the Ivy Medical testing site, which will be operating as long as demand requires. Registration is strongly recommended.

Visit ivymedical.co/valdosta to complete the patient registration process. This will help get you in and out of the test site much faster. Go to Kingdom Builders Church in Remerton, located at 1708 W. Gordon St. and check in with the parking lot attendant. Drive-up patients who have set up a patient profile will be directed to an express parking space, those who have not will need to go to a separate parking area and complete the patient registration. A testing site staff member will come to you and administer your test. Rapid test results will be available within two hours, and PCR test results will be available within 24-72 hours.

Ivy Medical specializes in concierge mobile specimen collections, providing a variety of diagnostic test services on-site for private sector employers, large public institutions, medical groups and insurance providers. This includes fully customized Covid-19 diagnostic testing and asymptomatic surveillance programs, in addition to paramedical exams for life insurance, DOT and non-DOT drug and alcohol testing and court-admissible DNA testing. Notably, the company has contracted with dozens of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) institutions to provide Covid-19 testing for collegiate athletes.

If you have been exposed to Covid-19, suspect you might be sick, or need a test to return to work or school, we are here to help. Please do not hesitate, come to the Valdosta site and get your test today.

IVY MEDICAL COVID-19 TESTING SITE: IMPORTANT INFORMATION

WHERE: Kingdom Builders Church, 1708 W Gordon St., Valdosta, GA 31601

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED? No

HOURS OF OPERATION: 8:00am-3:00pm, Monday through Saturday. These hours may change as demand requires.

CONTACT: hello@ivymedical.co

WEBSITE: ivymedical.co/valdosta

About Ivy Medical

Ivy Medical is an innovative leader in diagnostic testing. We enable organizations to automate and streamline their lab testing process by providing an all-inclusive lab service solution. With clinical experts, laboratory staffing resources, and custom services to help you meet the needs of your campus or organization, Ivy Medical is dedicated to delivering a custom solution for you. Say hello: https://www.ivymedical.co/