//VPD hosts 17th annual Shop with a Cop event

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department will host the 17th annual Shop with a Cop event on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 5 pm until 6:30 pm.

The purpose of this program is to hopefully brighten the holiday season for some of our local children who receive very little presents or nothing for Christmas. The qualifications for nominating a child are as follows:

The child must live within Lowndes County

The child must be between the ages of 4 and 12 years old

The child must be referred by a Law Enforcement Officer, Teacher, School Counselor or Principal

The child has not previously been selected for Shop With A Cop

Some factors to consider when nominating a child may include: the selected child has been a victim of a crime, the child has been bullied, or the child’s grades and attitude improved significantly which resulted in him/her being selected for this event.

Each child selected receives a dollar amount for purchase(s) to be used at the Super Walmart located at 340 Norman Drive.

The more donations we receive, the more children we can assist!

If you are interested in donating or assisting in any capacity, or you have a child you wish to nominate, please contact:

Officer Randall Hancock

500 North Toombs Street

Valdosta, GA 31601

Cell Phone#: 229-292-7785

Office#: 229-242-2606 ext. 4090

Email: rhancock@valdostacity.com