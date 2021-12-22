//Turner Center’s Broadway Stars are shining brighter than ever

Share with friends











Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is turning its Presenter Series supporters into Broadway Stars!

The Presenter Series—which has been bringing top-quality entertainment to Valdosta at least three times each year for more than 50 years—is underway with another season of Broadway entertainment. The Broadway Star program allows Presenter Series patrons to get special recognition for their support of the local arts, and it’s shining brighter than ever this year with added perks. For their donation of $100, supporters receive a distinctive VIP Pass, a group photo with the cast, a complimentary drink on the first show night to kick off the season, a special listing in each show’s Playbill, and personal gratification from helping the Turner Center bring outstanding entertainment to the Valdosta-Lowndes community. The deadline to participate in the program and be listed as a Broadway Star is January 3, 2022.

The 2021-2022 Presenter Series features three star-studded performances including Donna Summer (Jan. 27), Three Redneck Tenors (Feb. 17), and the Greatest Piano Men (Mar. 15).

Broadway Star memberships and show tickets are available for purchase at 527 N. Patterson Street, by phone at 229.247.2787 or online at turnercenter.org.