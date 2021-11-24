//Wiregrass offers AWS Cloud skills online

Share with friends











Release:

Companies need employees with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud skills, and Wiregrass is now offering online AWS skills training. As part of the Governor’s initiative between the Technical College System of Georgia, the Georgia Department of Education, the Technology Association of Georgia, and Amazon Web Services to provide cloud computing training throughout the state by 2024, Wiregrass is now offering the AWS Cloud Solutions Specialist certificate program. The new online program takes 16 hours to complete and will provide students with cloud computing skills in the AWS Environment through hands-on, practical experience The program will prepare students for AWS Certifications including Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect Associate, and Developer Associate.

“There is a growing demand for AWS Cloud-literate employees,” shared April McDuffie Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Between 2013 and 2017 there was a 121% growth rate for job postings that include the term “cloud computing.” By offering this program online, we are opening this up to more students who will have access to one of the fastest-growing careers with so many businesses online now.”

Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Spring Semester that will begin on January 10, 2021. To learn more about this program and others, visit Wiregrass.edu.