//W.G. Nunn Elementary welcomes donation

Share with friends











Photo: Christopher Vinson, Bryan McLain, and Randy Register unloading Lysol wipes.

Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary School received a generous donation of Lysol sanitizing wipes from Jesus and Jam of Clinch County. This donation allowed each teacher to receive a box of Lysol wipes to help keep their classrooms sanitized and clean. Jesus and Jam of Clinch County is a non-profit organization with the number one goal to spread the love of Jesus by serving others. We are thankful for their partnership and helping keep our students and faculty safe.