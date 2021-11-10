//W.G. Nunn Elementary welcomes donation
Photo: Christopher Vinson, Bryan McLain, and Randy Register unloading Lysol wipes. 

Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary School received a generous donation of Lysol sanitizing wipes from Jesus and Jam of Clinch County. This donation allowed each teacher to receive a box of Lysol wipes to help keep their classrooms sanitized and clean. Jesus and Jam of Clinch County is a non-profit organization with the number one goal to spread the love of Jesus by serving others. We are thankful for their partnership and helping keep our students and faculty safe. 

