The Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery presents BA and BFA graduates from Valdosta State University, College of the Arts for the senior capstone exhibition. The exhibition, 12 Métier, features twelve talented students and the culmination of their accomplishments as artists in the VSU Department of Art & Design. This graduating class of 2021 is the first class to exhibit their work in the Fine Arts Gallery since the beginning of the pandemic.

The students present individual bodies of work based on the skills, interests and inspirations they have developed over their VSU journey. To discover themselves through artistic expression, they experimented with different media until they found their forte, inspiring their title 12 Métier. Métier is a French word that is defined as an area in which one excels. The 12 Métier exhibition includes a variety of media in both studio art and graphic design including photography, printmaking, illustration, painting, ceramics, digital and mixed media.























Caption: VSU Senior Art Exhibition: 12 Métier

We invite you to join us in a celebration of their accomplishments during the opening reception on Sunday, November 14, from 1 to 3 pm.

Exhibiting Artists:

Rebecca Bradley, Jason Cajigas, Kelley Gray, Marissa E Hanson, Joseph Mays, Makevia Moore, Taylor Nalley, Shade Royer, Ramiro Santillan, Sarah Sims, Victoria Shuman, Erica Thrift

November 14th – December 6th, 2021

Opening Reception: November 14, 2021, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm



Gallery Hours:

Monday & Wednesday 11:30 am – 5:30 pm

Tuesday & Thursday 8:30 to 5:30 pm

Friday 12:00 – 3:00 pm

Contact: Julie Bowland, Professor & Fine Arts Gallery Director 229-333-5835

Jabowlan@valdosta.edu



VSU Fine Arts Gallery web:

www.vsugallery.org/

www.valdosta.edu/art/gallery