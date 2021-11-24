//VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 30

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, on the West Hall Front Lawn.

Caption: Valdosta State University host the annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms on the West Hall Front Lawn.

Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of the university, invites Blazer Nation friends and neighbors of all ages to attend this magical event featuring a musical performance by the VSU Spotlighters, pictures with Santa Blaze, sweets and treats, ornament decorating, a letters-to-the-troops station, South Georgia snow, and more.

Greek Life encourages attendees to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County Inc.

The evening concludes with an outdoor movie experience — “Elf” — beneath the stars at 8 p.m.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu