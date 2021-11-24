//Downtown Valdosta unveils 29th edition Christmas ornament

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Main Street office has released its 29th edition in the series of the Downtown Valdosta Christmas ornaments. These local collectibles celebrate historic downtown landmarks and make wonderful holiday gifts.

The orange ornament was designed by the Main Street staff and features the City of Valdosta Water Works building, which was built in 1906 and is located at 109 S Briggs Street. The building now houses Georgia Beer Company.

The 2021 ornaments cost $10 each, and ornaments from 2015-2020 may be purchased for the same amount. Ornaments from years 2001-2014 may also be purchased for $6 each, while supplies last.

Ornaments in the Downtown Valdosta Christmas Ornament Series include:

Irwin’s Inc Building (2020)

Ashley Street Station (2019)

A.S. Pendleton Company (2018)

Exchange Bank Building (2017)

Strand-Alamo Theatre (2016)

Smith Drug and Seed Company Building (2015)

Cranford Building (2014)

25th Anniversary of The ‘Dosta Playhouse (2013)

The Roberts Building (2012)

Historic Liberty Theater (2011)

Valdosta Sesquicentennial/City Hall (2010)

Converse Building (2009)

Wisenbaker Building (2008)

City Market (2007)

First Presbyterian Church (2006)

King’s Grill (2005)

McKey Building (2004)

First Baptist Church (2003)

First United Methodist Church (2002)

Ashley House (2001)

Citizens may purchase these local collectibles at the Main Street office, located on the first floor of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, at 300 N. Lee Street. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, call 229-259-3577.