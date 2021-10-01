//Wiregrass hosting online raffle

Share with friends











After a successful raffle last year, the Wiregrass Foundation Board is hosting its 2nd Online Reverse Raffle the week of November 15 for a chance to win $5,000. “You do not even have to leave your house to play or win!” stated Wiregrass Foundation Chairman, Stacy Bush.

A total of 150 tickets will be sold with a chance to win prizes daily. The cost of a ticket is $100, and benefits go directly to the Wiregrass Foundation. During the week of November 15, 30 tickets will be drawn, and all winners will receive prizes. The daily drawings will be live-streamed on the Wiregrass Facebook event page at 11 am each day. In addition to the grand prize of $5000, the 2nd place prize is a three-night and four-day stay in Apalachicola, Florida. The 3rd place prize is a $1,000 Steel’s Jewelry Shopping Spree. The 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be drawn directly before the grand prize on the last day of the raffle. Other prizes include a $100 prize each day of the raffle, Valdosta Main Street Downtown Dollars, a Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering Gift Card, and a Covington’s Gift Card. Steve and Cheryl Sumner of Ray City was last year’s grand prize winner.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director for Fundraising, at 229-333-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.