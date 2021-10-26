//VLPRA, Lowes hosts a Stocked Cart Race food drive for Hungry at Home

Share with friends











Release:

Rev up your engines for the annual Stocked Cart Race: a food drive for Hungry at Home, a program of Second Harvest. It’s happening Saturday, November 6th at Lowes Home Improvement Center on St. Augustine Road.

Caption: The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) 2021 Stock Cart Race Flyer

Teams can enter by bringing at least $25 worth of food to the event; more is better! Each team will be given a cart and some time to decorate it in whatever theme the team chooses. Then the teams are matched up in head to head 50-yard drag races where one person from each team pushes the cart. There will be awards for the fastest cart, the best decorated cart, and the most food donations.



Check in begins at 9:00 AM and racing starts at 10:00 AM. Businesses, schools, community groups, churches, families, neighborhood associations and groups of friends are welcome to enter teams. The only requirement is that they bring decorations for their cart and the minimum $25 food donation. No money is accepted.

All the donations will go to “Hungry at Home”, a program that sends food home with children who don’t have enough to eat. A pair of local elementary school teachers started the charity when they realized some students were coming to school Monday mornings hungry because they weren’t getting meals over the weekend. Second Harvest of South Georgia runs the program now. It’s active in several school systems including Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools.

The Stocked Cart Race is not a canned food drive. The foods must be kid-friendly, individually wrapped, and can’t require a stove or can opener. The best items are pop-top meat products such as Vienna sausages and microwaveable ravioli. Hungry at Home also looks for individual applesauce servings, Pop Tarts, peanut butter, small boxed cereals, granola bars, raisins, and fruit cups. There is a full list under the special events tab of VLPRA’s website, www.vlpra.com

Teams are encouraged to register in advance online at www.vlpra.com. Race day registrations will be accepted.

WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLPRA) and Lowes

WHAT: VLPRA Stocked Cart Race

WHEN: Saturday, November 6th

WHERE: Lowes Parking Lot (1106 North St. Augustine Road)

HOW MUCH: At least $25 in food, no money accepted