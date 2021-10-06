//Vikings honors breast cancer with pink shirts available for pink out game

Share with friends











Release:

As Vikings, we are concerned with cancer in general and breast cancer in particular. It impacts all our lives and our Viking family is no exception. The wearing of pink evokes solidarity for those affected by breast cancer; either personally or through family and friends. On Friday October 8, 2021 our Vikings will host the Cedar Grove High School Saints. This game will be our “pink out” game. All Viking alumni, friends, and fans are encouraged to wear pink.

All pink out shirts are available for purchase at the ticket office. Shirts available and on sale are pictured below in light pink and darker pink.

Caption: Pink out Shirts are available and on sale in the ticket office. Cost is $10 for the one on left (light pink) and $20 for the one on the right (darker pink). Models: Stacie and Angie