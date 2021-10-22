//Vikings continue to promote cancer awareness with activities, merchandise

Share with friends











Release:

As we will also continue our October Cancer Awareness month activities we have the following items available to promote our Fight Against Cancer. The t-shirt design below is available from the ticket office for $10 each.

The LHS 2022 Class Cabinet is selling yard signs to help garner additional donations for our Paint Lowndes Pink Campaign. All money raised will be donated to SGMC’s Foundation and be earmarked for local use at the Pearlman Cancer Center in our community.

Pictures are below of each of the three signs. If you are interested in purchasing one for your own yard, or for a friend, you may purchase using this link:

https://lowndes.revtrak.net/class-cabinet/class-cabinet-2022/#/list

The Butterfly and Survivor Heart signs are $18 each and are yours to keep.

The large No One Fights Alone Sign with the smaller breast cancer ribbons is $35 to rent for a 24 hour yard display.

They also have a few “No One Fights Alone” t-shirts left. These are $18. Email Andrea Bridges (andreabridges@lowndes.k12.ga.us) for specific size availability (S-2XL). These will be sold on a FCFS basis.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm. Tickets can be purchase all week from the Viking ticket office.

The ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am till Noon. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.