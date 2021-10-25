//Valdosta Symphony Guild hosts fundraising ball for educational programs

Share with friends











The Valdosta Symphony Guild will host the A Love Boat World Cruise Gala Symphony Ball and Auction on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Valdosta Country Club. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner, dancing and auction at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this annual black-tie affair are $125 per person. All proceeds will support educational programs offered by the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, including the Youth Concert Series, the South Georgia String Project, and Tunes for Tots, as well as scholarships, graduate assistantships, grants, and more for Valdosta State University Department of Music students.

A cash bar, as well as silent and live auctions, will raise additional funds for these programs.

Created in 1990, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra serves both the cultural life of Valdosta and the regional academic mission of VSU. The high standard of performance of the orchestra enables it to attract guest soloists of national and international renown to the Valdosta community. Its membership is a unique blend of resident artist-faculty, students studying professional music disciplines, talented community performers, and carefully selected professionals from a five-state region. Supported by an Advisory Board of Directors, the Valdosta Symphony Guild, VSU, corporate sponsors, and hundreds of individual patrons, the orchestra has become an important part of the cultural life of the entire region. Its live performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony won the 2014 American Prize in Orchestral Performance.

The Valdosta Country Club is located at 3500 Country Club Road.

Contact Martha Cummings 229-460-3460 pilgrms@bellsouth.net to purchase tickets, ask about sponsorship opportunities, or donate an item for the auction.

http://www.valdostasymphony.org/

https://www.facebook.com/ValdostaSymphonyGuild/