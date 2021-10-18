//Valdosta art committee October meeting cancelled

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) seeks public input concerning the beautification of gateways into the City Center Arts District (CCAD). Ideas and concepts for consideration will be accepted through Nov. 15, 2021.

PAAC President Steven Walker said public art plays a vital role in the economic development of the community. The gateways will draw visitors to the CCAD and to the creative community that Valdosta embraces.

“PAAC would like to mark the gateways into the CCAD with creative landmarks that we hope will become points of visual interest that draw people into the community,” said Walker. “The public’s input will bring value to the project, while also contributing many creative ideas to make the project a success.”

Ideas and concepts may be emailed to Walker at steven@stevenwalkerstudios.com.

The purpose of PAAC is to further the purchase, creation and appreciation of public art for its aesthetic value to the community. The October PAAC meeting has been cancelled. The next scheduled PAAC meeting is on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:30 a.m., and it is open to the community. The meeting will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts, located at 527 N. Patterson Street. For more information about PAAC, call 229.247.2787 or visit the PAAC Facebook page.