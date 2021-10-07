//Tucker Center hosts free Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat for kids of all ages

Share with friends











On Saturday October 30th at 3 pm, the Tucker Center will host a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event. This free event will bring Halloween Fun to the Tucker Center Parking lot for kids of all ages. Trick or Treaters will visit the festive lot while collecting candy from vendors who have decorated their area. Come enjoy great costumes, spooky decorations, and lots of CANDY *While supplies last only. This event is sponsored by Fitness Pro.

Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and will enter the parking lot from the North Drive (off of the intersection of Pensacola Street and MLK Blvd).

For any businesses or organizations that are interested in being a vendor for this event, please visit https://bit.ly/DLTCCHalloween or email dltciviccenter@gmail.com to reserve your spot!

