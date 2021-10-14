//SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary installs new officers

Share with friends











Photo: Members of the SGMC 2021 Auxiliary Board of Management stand for a photo after being elected.

Release:

After a 14 month pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the South Georgia Medical Center Auxiliary recently gathered for a luncheon to install their new Board of Management officers and recognize members for their volunteer hours. The new officers are as follows: Ora Morrison, President; Evelyn Harrell, Treasurer; Joan Barrese, VP of Programs; Carroll Griffin, Recording Secretary; Emerita Rodriguez, Corresponding Secretary; and Barbara Thomas, Parliamentarian.

The Volunteer Auxilians, or Pink Ladies and Red Coats as they are commonly called, volunteer in various areas of the hospital assisting with family, visitor and patient care support as well as fundraising initiatives. Since their return the volunteers have contributed more than 2,600 hours of service to total more than 1.5 million hours since the program’s inception. They also voted to fund four projects for patient care equipment within the health system totaling $40,000. Items include patient monitors for pulmonary services, doppler system for the Wound Care Center, automated chest compression system for mobile healthcare services, and patient wheelchairs for our Smith Northview Campus.

“SGMC is fortunate to have this dedicated and compassionate group of volunteers,” said Ronald E. Dean, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to have them back doing what they do best, giving of themselves to help our patients and guests have the best experience possible at SGMC.”

Auxiliary members receiving pins included Barbara Thomas (9,000 hours); Evelyn Harrell (6,500 hours); Janice Langjan (5,500 hours); Diane Belcher and Emerida Rodriqguez (5,000 hours); Mary Young Manning (4,500 hours); Robert Tlusty and Doris Welch (4,000 hours); Carol Griffin and Jan Newton (2,500 hours); Donna Smith (1,500 hours); Dot Chambers, Henry Hicks, Robert Kelly and Ora Morrison (1,000 hours); Debbie Dowling (900 hours); Peggy Beauvais and Cheryl Smith (100 hours).

Auxilians that decided to retire since reopening from the closure were also recognized for their service and hours: Stella Taw (11,000 hours); Cecil Vincent (4,500 hours); Joyce Barrett, Mary Jo Travillian and Bill West (3,000 hours); Jane Moore (2,500 hours); Lee Cornelius and Woneska Cribb (2,000 hours); and Howard Brock and Grace Mack (1,500 hours).

For more information on volunteer opportunities at SGMC, visit www.sgmc.org/volunteer.