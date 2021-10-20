//Local animal shelter pets are Trick-or-Treating, allowing citizens to donate

Share with friends











Release:

Pets inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick or treating. Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s pet adoption rooms, allowing citizens to stop in and donate toys and treats.

Caption: Animal Shelter Pets Trick-or-Treat flyer by the Lowndes County Animal Shelter

“Animal enrichment of toys and treats is always a welcome distraction from the everyday life of pets at the shelter”, said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County Public Information Officer. “It is important for their mental health because most pets crave human attention. This is a great opportunity to provide toys and treats to pets who are in need here in Lowndes County.”

Caption: Animal Shelter Pets Trick-or-Treat Halloween buckets in the dog adoption room at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter

Larger hard durable toys like nylabones and Kong toys are the best type of toys for dogs, while the cats and kittens love toys they can bat around in their habitats as well as balls with bells and furry mice.

Donations are accepted Tuesday-Saturday from 12:00PM to 3:45PM. Items donated may be placed in the buckets or dropped off in the reception area at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter located at 337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd., Valdosta, Georgia. The trick or treating event runs through Saturday, October 30 at 3:45PM.

Caption: Animal Shelter Pets Trick-or-Treat Halloween buckets in the cat adoption room at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter

For more information about the Lowndes County Animal Shelter visit: www.lowndescounty.com.