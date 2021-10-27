//Illusionist attempts Guinness World Record at Wild Adventures

Share with friends











Release:

This Friday at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga., master illusionist Jackson Rayne will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most straitjacket escapes within eight hours.

Photo: Master illusionist Jackson Rayne will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most straitjacket escapes within eight hours at Wild Adventures on Friday.

The bid comes during the final weekend of the park’s new fall event, Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

“Throughout Great Pumpkin LumiNights, Rayne has entertained our guests with illusions that defy understanding,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Now, our guests will be able to witness an attempt to break an impressive record that has stood for 18 years.”

Currently, the most straitjacket escapes in eight hours is 193, a record that was set in the United Kingdom in 2003.

“I feel like I’ve been training for this my entire life because, in a way, I have,” said Rayne. “My parents gave me my first straitjacket when I was 17, and I’ve been practicing ever since.”

Rayne has previously held two other Guinness World Records: Fastest Escape from a Straitjacket and the Most Escapes from a Straitjacket in One Hour.

“I’ve developed a technique that takes advantage of my naturally pointy elbows to push the jacket strap through the hasp using a torquing torso movement. It all happens really fast,” said Rayne. “It’s a mentally and physically challenging feat, but I’m feeling confident that I’ll be able to break the record.”

Wild Adventures will live stream all eight hours of the attempt at Facebook.com/WildAdventures starting at 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Guests are invited to see the attempt in person at Lakeside Showplace when the park opens at 5 p.m. and participate in a celebration when the record is achieved.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival continues at Wild Adventures this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with gigantic pumpkin sculptures, Trick-or-Treating, new entertainment and over two dozen pumpkin spice treats. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.

Bio: Jackson Rayne

A headlining illusionist, TV personality, and highly sought after corporate speaker, Jackson Rayne walks through walls, defies death, and lives life to its fullest!

Jackson’s magic and world record escapes have been featured on national television in several countries around the world. Touring Asia and North America with his own 90 minute production, Jackson’s shows continue to be featured at resort showrooms, performance arts centers, colleges, and arenas everywhere.

Jackson’s multiple Guinness world records have provided a platform for speaking to Fortune 500 companies and universities about success and leadership topics. Combining visual magic with motivational words, Jackson has an uncanny talent for inspiring and connecting with an audience in the most unforgettable ways.

Jackson’s engaging charm, high-energy magical performances, and obsession for pushing the boundaries is exactly why the Manila Bulletin hails him “Spellbinding!”

JacksonRayne.com