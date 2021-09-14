//Volunteers encouraged to join ‘Love Your River’ cleanup scheduled for October

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta, and WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county, at Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 GA/FL Line on the Withlacoochee River, and in Valdosta with two cleanup sites on One-mile Branch.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for the event which will be held from 9 AM to 11 AM, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. No boat is required, although if you want to bring a boat, there are water cleanup opportunities at each river location and some of the creeks.

Caption: Valdosta-Lowndes “Love Your River” Cleanup Flyer

Volunteers are asked to bring sturdy mud boots or shoes, long pants, and clothes that can get wet or dirty, insect repellant, a refillable water bottle, and an emergency phone number. Trash bags and trash pickers will be provided, as well as drinking water and snacks, but bring your own if you can.

Please maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people not in your household. Please wear a mask when near people not in your household. Extra masks will be available upon request.

The City Cleanup Sites are:

VSU/Drexel Park (One Mile Branch)

Lee Street Pond (One Mile Branch)

The County Cleanup Sites are:

Troupville Boat Ramp

Mozell Spells Site – Highway 31 GA/FL Line

The effort will be part of Rivers Alive, a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The annual Georgia Waterway Cleanup is expected to once again be the largest single volunteer effort to beautify Georgia’s water resources.

Volunteers can sign up and fill out an event waiver here.

For more information, please contact the City of Valdosta Stormwater Division at 229 – 259 – 3530.