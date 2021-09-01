//LHS hosts annual Military Appreciation Night on September 3

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes High School will host its annual Salute to the Military Event on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Martin Stadium during our home game against Lake Gibson. Gates will open at 6:30 and pre-game activities will begin at 7:30. Game kickoff is set for 8:00 pm.

All active duty and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free of charge, on the visitor’s side of the stadium with ID. This includes active duty or retired members, one guest, and their school-age children. If an active duty member is deployed, their spouse and children may enter with ID. Active duty and retired military personnel will need to go to the visitor’s side pass gate and present their IDs on Friday.

Superintendent Wes Taylor and Principal LeAnne McCall invite you to attend this special event as we salute our military and their families!