//Valdosta Police Department to hold hiring event

Release:

Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking/hiring qualified applicants for the position of Police Officer. We are holding an open testing hiring event on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 9am. We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once you have successfully completed the process VPD we will send you to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, which means you will be getting paid while attending training. If you are all ready a Law Enforcement Officer you do NOT need to attend the testing, you just turn in an application.

We ask everyone that attends to wear a protective face covering and if you are not feeling well, please plan on attending a later testing date. The testing will be at Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 North Lee Street. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation. We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits. Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department.

Applicants taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15, which is the testing fee.

Minimum Requirements:

Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.

Applicant must a Unites States Citizen.

Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.

Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1

Applicant must have a High School Diploma or GED.

Applicant must have valid Driver’s License.

Salary Information:

$39,669.40 Base Police Officer Salary ($19.07 per hour)

$40,669.36 Partial College Incentive ($19.55 per hour)

$41,669.32 Full College Incentive ($20.03 per hour)

The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.

Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com. For information on the process and benefits email Lieutenant Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call him at 229-293-3107.