//Valdosta-Lowndes pays tribute to 9-11 with 20th anniversary ceremony

Release:

Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Officials will host a Memorial Ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. This will be the 20 year anniversary and Moody Air Force Base will participate in a fly-over following the ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:15AM at the Lowndes County Historic Courthouse square. Ceremony will be live streamed on the City/County Facebook Pages.