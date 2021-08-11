//Turner Center Music in the Art Park host Blues Factor

Share with friends











Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Blues Factor for an incredibly high energy Music in the Art Park summer concert on Fri., August 13 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert is sponsored by Georgia Florida Real Estate and is free to the public.

Blues Factor is a versatile and lively cover band that will deliver all the hits and keep the audience on its feet. Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. Amazen’ Dogs Corndog Truck and the Pour House Mobile will be the food and beverage vendors on site.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.