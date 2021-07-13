//Moulton-Branch Elementary counselor nationally recognized

Share with friends











Lakisha Barnum Recognized at National Conference

Lakisha Barnum, one of the Lowndes County Professional School Counselors, Moulton-Branch Elementary School, was recognized at the ASCA (American School Counselor Association) National Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada as a 2021 Conference Planning Committee member. She is 1 of 15 selected in the US and is the only representative selected from the Southeast Region. Lakisha’s role on the committee was to assist with planning and implementing the 2021 National School Counselor Conference. Topics included Changing the Narrative of Suicide Assessments, Back to School Covid 19 testing, and Sexuality and Gender Development, and more. The conference included more than 200 breakout sessions with more than 3,000 attendees from the US and around the world.