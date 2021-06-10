//Turner Center to feature new galleries at Opening Reception

Share with friends











Turner Center Presents New Gallery Exhibition

Heather Roberts, Turner Center PT Staff

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts’ Gallery Opening Reception on Monday, June 14, from 5-7 p.m., will feature artists Rosemary S. Fergusen, Tallahassee, Watercolor; J. Stephen Lahr, Valdosta, Collage/Mixed Media/Painting; and Leslie Wallace-Coon & Jaime Llewellyn Liang, Apalachicola, Ceramic Sculpture. The reception will be held at the Turner Center main galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson St., and is free to the public.

The 13th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest exhibit entries will also be on display for public voting, which runs through July 14. For four weeks, the public can view the framed photos in the Center’s Jerry Tillman Gallery and vote for their favorites. Overall winners will be announced at the awards reception held at the Center on Monday, July 19, from 5- 7 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded.

All exhibits will remain open for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229-247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.