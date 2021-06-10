//Dustin Lynch set to open Wild Adventures concert season

Share with friends











Release:

Concerts Return to Wild Adventures With Dustin Lynch

Country Superstar Kicks Off Summer Concert Series

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes Platinum-selling country artist Dustin Lynch to the All-Star Amphitheater on June 12.

“This concert is going to be special,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Dustin is an incredible performer and the perfect artist to welcome an energetic crowd and the return of concerts to Wild Adventures after a nearly two-year hiatus.”

Dustin Lynch has recorded seven Number One hits, four Top Five albums, eight Gold and Platinum certified singles, and amassed over 2 billion total online streams. His most recent album, Tullahoma, has delivered several consecutive chart-toppers, including “Ridin’ Roads,” “Good Girl,” and “Momma’s House.” His breakout hit, “Cowboys and Angels,” achieved Platinum status in 2012.

“Big name concerts have been part of the Wild Adventures experience since we opened to the public in 1996,” said Floyd. “We know how important it is to our guests, and we couldn’t be happier to bring live music back to South Georgia and North Florida.”

Dustin Lynch will take the stage at 8 p.m. June 12 as the first performer of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Summer Concert and Special Event Series. The series continues throughout the summer with performances by World Classic Rockers, for KING & COUNTRY, Train, Bill Engvall, ZZ Top and Skillet.

The show and every performance and event in the 2021 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass.

Guests are encouraged to come early to enjoy Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark before the show.

On June 19, Wild Adventures will host World Classic Rockers, a super-group composed of original members from Santana, Journey, Boston and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.