//Wiregrass announces 30 courses now eligible for HOPE

Share with friends











Release:

107 Programs Qualify for the HOPE Career Grant at Wiregrass

Valdosta, GA., – Considering a change in careers? There are many job vacancies in Georgia with employers desperately seeking educated and skilled employees in certain career fields. These jobs ae considered “in-demand” and have been identified by the Governor’s office and included in the HOPE Career Grant incentives. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has recently had over 30 programs added to the list of majors that qualify for the Grant. The HOPE Career Grant is an additional amount of money a student may receive if they are HOPE Grant eligible and enrolled in a specific major that is identified as a high demand career field. Wiregrass went from 77 program on this list to 107 that now qualify. Students enrolling for Summer or Fall Semester classes can speak with the college’s financial aid advisors to see if their program qualifies, and if they are eligible for this grant. A student receiving a full HOPE Grant or Zell Miller Grant award along with the HOPE Career Grant will have their tuition and fees completely covered each term they maintain eligibility.

Some of the new programs at Wiregrass that qualify include Health Care Certificate programs like Basic Dental Assisting, Emergency Medical Responder, Geriatric Care Assistant, and Medical Receptionist. Other diplomas and certificates programs included on the list at Wiregrass are Business Technology, Design and Media Production Technology, Full Stack Developer, Game Development, Web Application Developer Cable Installation Specialist, Carpentry Fundamentals, Machine Tool Technology, and Residential Wiring Technician. For a complete list of majors that qualify, please visit www.wiregrass.edu.

Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Summer or Fall Semester; Summer classes begin May 19. Students are encouraged to visit their local campus today to enroll and get their admission and financial aid paperwork in order or apply online at Wiregrass.edu and click “apply.”