//SGMC’s CardioVascular Institute gets a new surgeon

Release:

Dr. Shoptaw joins SGMC CardioVascular Institute

South Georgia Medical Center welcomes James Shoptaw, MD, cardiothoracic surgery. Dr. Shoptaw joins SGMC’s CardioVascular Institute which is now comprised of three cardiothoracic surgeons and one vascular surgeon.

Dr. Shoptaw has been practicing in cardiothoracic surgery for more than 22 years and specializes in carotid endarterectomies, revascularization procedures for lower extremities, abdominal aortic aneurysms, treatments for lung cancer and coronary artery disease.

Dr. Shoptaw received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He completed his general surgery residency and fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. He is American Board Certified in both surgery and thoracic surgery.

Dr. Shoptaw shared that patients can expect him to be honest and transparent with them as their physician.

“They say the three A’s that make a good physician are availability, affability, and ability. I’d like to think I’m available, I’m affable, and I embark on things where I can help patients and be honest with them. When there is something I can’t handle I will get someone who has a better breath of experience in those areas to make sure that my patients are taken care of,” said Dr. Shoptaw.

Dr. Shoptaw explained he is looking forward to living in South Georgia.

“Faith, family, and the excellent opportunity to provide care at South Georgia Medical Center make Lowndes County an excellent place for us,” said Dr. Shoptaw.

Dr. Shoptaw is married to Helen and together they have four boys, James, Robert, Samuel and William. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his family, watching his boys participate in sporting activities, going to the lake, fishing, and hunting.

Dr. Shoptaw is now accepting patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Shoptaw, call 229-433-4369. The SGMC CardioVascular Institute is located in the Professional Building at 2409 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.